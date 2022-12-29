Despite a worldwide pandemic, despite innumerable help wanted signs, and despite inflation and some of the country inching toward recession, Stowe’s tourism sector has remained the not-so-little economic engine that could.

In fact, the town has brought in so much tax revenue from the wallets of people eating, drinking and spending the night that it’s considering taxing people extra on the goods they buy in town, too.

