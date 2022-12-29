Despite a worldwide pandemic, despite innumerable help wanted signs, and despite inflation and some of the country inching toward recession, Stowe’s tourism sector has remained the not-so-little economic engine that could.
In fact, the town has brought in so much tax revenue from the wallets of people eating, drinking and spending the night that it’s considering taxing people extra on the goods they buy in town, too.
However, while the town coffers have been kept flush with other people’s money, some town leaders worry that longtime residents could get priced out of their own town.
In recent years, pandemic included, the town has taken in about $1 million annually from its 1 percent local option tax on rooms, alcohol and food sales, and that’s after the state tax department has raked its share.
That money goes to pay for capital improvement projects that fall more in the category of wants, rather than needs. A significant chunk is also used to pay down debt on multi-million-dollar bonds that were used to pay for the Stowe Arena and the burying of Main Street power lines.
That’s all money that doesn’t have to be raised in property taxes, unlike most town operational costs — highway maintenance, emergency services, parks and recreation, planning and zoning and all the other business of town hall.
In the first year of the pandemic, the town anticipated a drastic dip in the local option tax revenue and budgeted conservatively as a result. But that drop never really hit hard, as Stowe’s tourism economy remained largely pandemic proof.
Voters in March will be asked to adopt a second 1 percent local sales and use tax, but for decidedly different reasons — to help cushion the blow from increasing property taxes. It’s expected to bring in an additional $700,000-$925,000 a year.
Stowe’s property taxes, which never seem to go down year after year, are poised to increase even more two years from now. That’s when Stowe wraps up a comprehensive reappraisal of all the properties in town.
The reappraisal was mandated by the state because Stowe’s common level of appraisal — the gap between how much properties in a town are appraised for and how much the state thinks they should be — has gotten so far out of balance that properties town-wide are undervalued, perhaps significantly in some cases.
When the reappraisal is finished, all those properties will be suddenly worth more, which means the taxes on those properties will also increase.
The new 1 percent local option tax is just one way of mitigating the effects of rising property taxes, offsetting $700,000-$925,000 a year in a town that now costs roughly $14 million a year to operate.
That’s on the local front. The town is also trying to get ahead of the dark property tax clouds looming on the horizon by asking the governor and the Legislature to raise its income sensitivity caps currently placed on property values and household incomes. Currently, about 700 Stowe households qualify for income sensitivity, an alternative to paying the statewide education tax solely through property taxes.
“A lot of people in this community bought their house for $200,000 and it’s now worth $700,000, and their income hasn’t changed, and they’re looking at possibly having to sell because they can’t pay the taxes anymore,” selectboard chair and multi-generational Stowe native Billy Adams said recently. “That’s a real problem because the state of Vermont is losing its heritage. You don’t have heritage in the town of Stowe anymore because people can’t afford to live here any longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.