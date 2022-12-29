2022: Steady stream of vehicles

A steady stream of vehicles winds its way up Mountain Road last winter, Mount Mansfield beckoning under a bluebird sky.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Following a ski season marked by strict pandemic restrictions that required people to mask up on chairlifts and reserve their days on the mountain, Stowe Mountain Resort was ready for a truly epic 2022 downhill season.

Instead, it found itself at the receiving end of intense consternation from people trying in vain to get uphill.

