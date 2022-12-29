Following a ski season marked by strict pandemic restrictions that required people to mask up on chairlifts and reserve their days on the mountain, Stowe Mountain Resort was ready for a truly epic 2022 downhill season.
Instead, it found itself at the receiving end of intense consternation from people trying in vain to get uphill.
On numerous occasions last winter, the state highway leading to the resort — Route 108, better known as Mountain Road — became a traffic jam stretching for miles, with people waiting hours to get to the resort often only to find the parking lots already full.
Here’s some back-of-the-envelope math: if the average length of a passenger vehicle is 15 feet and the traffic on Mountain Road extends bumper to bumper for roughly seven miles from, say, the Baggy Knees shopping center to the resort, you’re talking a line 1,945 cars long.
Not everyone in that long line was resort-bound, though. There were people trying to get to work, first responders trying to get to crises, locals looking to grab a bite to eat or get some shopping done.
On the busiest traffic days last ski season, those people either had to report late to work or start their commutes two hours early. And police simply had to give up on traffic patrol — there’s not much you can do when every road leading to Route 108 is also backed up several hundred feet.
Online navigation apps have taken away the secret shortcuts locals used to bypass the long line. On one particularly snowy day last year, even the remote parts of Weeks Hill and Edson Hill roads turned into a traffic jam, with out-of-state drivers rerouted by Google Maps undoubtedly wondering where the heck they were.
Skiers and riders can be a fickle bunch and will vocally complain about anything that dampens their potential stoke, especially when there’s a perception their local resort is operated by a mega corporation from Colorado — never mind that many of the people who run the place on a day-to-day basis are locals who have worked there for years or even decades.
Hell hath no fury like a local trying to get first tracks on a powder day instead getting stuck for hours behind an SUV with Massachusetts plates.
Town officials on the hot seat have repeatedly emphasized that Mountain Road is a state highway and Vail Resorts is a for-profit business with an obligation to make its shareholders money, and there’s not much the town can do.
The town development review board did, in 2021, deny the resort’s effort to create a new parking lot halfway up Harlow Hill — the resort’s appeal is still in the courts — but the question remains how much a difference those extra 286 spots would truly make when there are six times as many vehicles headed up the road.
Resort management has repeatedly emphasized that things might work better for everyone if more people left their cars at their hotels and rode the free Mountain Road shuttle.
To incentivize people to carpool or ride the bus, the resort announced last spring that it would be charging to park on the weekends. It made the announcement the day after the season ended, giving people plenty of time to contemplate whether to buy another Epic pass or reconsider driving alone to the mountain.
The early warning may have done that, but it also gave people an entire half year to preemptively complain about it.
Remember that rough traffic length equation above? Resort officials estimate the parking strategy will remove 10 percent of the cars off the road. That may not seem like a lot, but if there are normally 2,000 cars in the traffic jam, removing 200 of them opens an extra 4,000 feet — not quite a mile, but not insignificant, either.
Resort management didn’t even gloss over the fact that the pay-to-park scheme is meant to change people’s behavior. It remains to be seen if this season will do that.
Put it this way: when this local reporter rides the Mountain Road shuttle to go snowboarding for the morning, there aren’t a whole lot of other local faces on board. Vermont may be a conservation-minded state, but people still love to get around in their own cars.
