While short-term rentals have become increasingly easy to manage thanks to popular services like Airbnb, their proliferation received scrutiny over the past year as housing reached new levels of inaccessibility.
Driven by tourist destinations like Stowe Mountain Resort and Smugglers’ Notch Resort, hospitality has consistently been a profitable business in Lamoille County for nearly a century, but the ease with which properties can now be rented and the removal of potential long-term housing from a tight rental market in favor of short-term rentals has drawn some concern.
An in-depth investigation conducted by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen newspapers found that, despite a pandemic lockdown dip, short-term rentals are on the rise throughout the county, particularly in some of regions with the most impenetrable housing markets.
Using data from AirDNA, a website analyzing short-term rental listings, and data from the Stowe Area Association, it was found that about a quarter of all residential units in Stowe are short-term rentals.
The continued demand is influencing Stowe’s neighbors as well, with 5 percent of the residential units in Morristown involved in the practice of day-to-day rental.
Cambridge saw a 169 percent increase in short-term rentals from June 2019 to June 2022.
While dramatic stories, including one involving a nonagenarian Stowe resident kicked out of his condominium by his out-of-state resident landlord, underline the problems that can be created by the compelling use and lucrative nature of these rentals, the reality has proved more complex.
Many landlords have complained about the difficulty of evicting long-term tenants as part of their turn toward short-term rentals. Other renters are homeowners and retirees looking to supplement their income and afford property tax payments. They look to short-term rentals to supplement their income.
Some hospitality businesses, like Uncommon Accommodations in Johnson, can only rent out their hodgepodge of tiny houses and other unique rental units because of the visibility that services like Airbnb give them.
It’s undeniable, however, that even if the growth in short-term rentals begins to level off, a portion of potentially long-term housing has been taken off that market entirely at a time when many people are struggling to find adequate housing.
Some municipalities are taking no action, while others, like Morristown, have jumped into fray. The town and village of Morrisville recently realigned their zoning regulations to limit short-term rentals to owner-occupied properties to prevent potential investors from creating Airbnb empires with multiple properties in the town.
Morristown Selectboard member Judy Bickford cited the data published as part of the local newspapers’ investigation as why Morristown needed stricter zoning laws around short-term rentals out of concern that Morristown might become “another Stowe.”
In Greensboro, despite only a modest proliferation of short-term rentals, mostly around Lake Caspian, the town’s planning commission is hoping the selectboard will allow voters to weigh in at March Town Meeting Day on a measure that would, at the very least, require some administrative tracking of such operations.
As concern grows, outside organizations are seeking to gather more public input around the issue. Working Communities Challenge of Lamoille County is currently asking Lamoille County residents to respond to a survey on the subject to help understand the phenomena’s impact.
The subject of short-term rentals is also a perennial point of contention at the Statehouse between the Democratically controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has consistently opposed attempts to create a rental registry.
