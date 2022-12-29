The 2022 election sent Stowe down a new road, with a new road map, like a car with that still-new smell, a legislative reapportionment sliced and diced the rapidly growing town — 21 percent population growth over the last decade — into two separate House districts and placed Stowe in a Senate district with three times as many senators.
Meanwhile, as political newcomers duked it out for what used to be a singular Stowe House seat, the very idea of newness took center stage.
New maps
It all started last year, when a legislative committee began the work of looking at data from the 2020 U.S. Census and redrawing House and Senate maps to reflect population changes and shifts.
Among the quandaries facing the reapportionment board — besides breaking up the Chittenden County “six-pack,” in which a single Senate district was represented by a half dozen senators — was just what to do with Stowe.
The town had grown too much to continue along as it had for the past two decades as that rarity in Vermont elective government, a single town represented by a single House member. It had to be broken up.
Consequently, Stowe residents now vote in two different House districts, depending on where they live in town.
Most voters still belong to the single-seat Lamoille-1 district, but nearly 900 voters in the northwest part of town now vote in the two-person Lamoille-Washington district.
That district already covered four towns in two counties — Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury — and just got a bit bigger.
At the same time, Stowe had upset the balance in the Lamoille County Senate district. There were some options tossed around, such as adding several more towns and making it a two-senator district, but that would likely have meant taking towns from the Northeast Kingdom, which was already gradually losing a voice in Montpelier.
The other option was to remove Stowe from Lamoille County as a whole, a move that didn’t sit well with many, since Stowe is all but joined at the hip to Morristown — they share a school supervisory union, and Morristown is the hub for social services and everyday shopping, including four pharmacies to Stowe’s zero.
Nonetheless, Stowe was excised completely and placed into the three-member Washington County Senate district, along with about 30 other towns. An upside: Stowe now has three times as many people representing it in the Senate. A downside: the Senate candidates had to scramble to get to know Stowe.
Filling an open seat
Adding to the overall sense of electoral newness in Stowe, two political newcomers competed to replace outgoing Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who had represented Stowe in the House as a member of the minority Republican party since 2006.
The campaign, between Democrat Scott Weathers and independent Jed Lipsky, was a study in contrasts between political neophytes. Lipsky is a septuagenarian logger and businessman who spoke in laconic quips and often looked like he just came out of the woods. Weathers was a more polished 29-year-old who was well-versed in Democratic policy talking points and adept at securing endorsements from top-tier party standard-bearers.
A debate between the two candidates hosted by the Stowe Reporter about a month before the election was testy, with both hopefuls trading jabs. Lipsky poked at Weathers’ out-of-towner inexperience — Weathers and his partner moved to Stowe in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic — while Weathers levied accusations of nativism against Lipksy, comparing him to former president Donald Trump.
You know it’s a certain type of debate when one of the candidates does his best Fred Tuttle impression and asks his opponent to list the ingredients in the backwoods beverage switchel.
Lipsky, who was endorsed by Scheuermann and reportedly received plenty of votes from Democrats who kept quiet about their intents, handily beat Weathers.
In a year where everything about electoral politics in Stowe was brand new, Weathers may have been just too new for many voters. The town may have been trending Democrat for the past few election cycles, but it wasn’t enough to put a Democrat in office.
