Looking at Stowe’s economic data in the weeks and months immediately following the emergency lockdown of bars, restaurants, lodgers and retail stores is like looking into an abyss.
Compared to the same timeframe from 2019, business revenue, particularly in the hospitality sector, was down by as much as 98 percent.
As in, barely there.
In April and May, Stowe’s dining and lodging establishments lost huge amounts of business compared to those same months the previous year, more than 90 percent in rooms and alcohol receipts, according to data from the Vermont tax department.
Put it this way, the Boston Bruins famously ran up a $157,000 bar tab after winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, which is more than five times the total amount of booze sold in Stowe in April.
It was bad throughout the rest of Lamoille County, too, but restaurants and stores in Morristown, Johnson and Cambridge weathered the worst two months of the COVID-19 storm far better.
Business owners and industry leaders suggested that was because locals still wanted to go grab a bite to eat or buy an item and get it at a place owned by someone local, and there just aren’t as many businesses in the other Lamoille County towns as there are in Stowe.
In fact, there aren’t enough inns or hotels in any of the other towns to even warrant their inclusion in the state tax department’s statistics, whereas in Stowe they are all but innumerable.
Online obstacles
Retail establishments fared better, even in those dog days of April and May. It turns out it is much easier to pivot to an online marketplace for books, puzzles and knickknacks than it is get yourself a burger and a beer from Amazon.
And, if you happened to be selling bikes, backpacks or kayaks, you could barely keep up with demand.
Craft fairs, so typically ubiquitous during the holiday season, were canceled this year as COVID-19 cases began to rise once more.
This left scores of local crafters without that valuable face time and many of them without a clue how to set up a website.
The Vermont tax department statistics run about three to four months behind, but they still painted a picture of business economy starting to pick up again, however haltingly — a drop-off of 50-60 percent looks like a bustle of business activity when the previous month it’s nearly twice that bad.
The steep drop off in the hospitality sector had adverse effect on Stowe’s governmental ledger sheets, too.
The town tacks on a 1-percent local option tax to rooms, meals and alcohol receipts, and could in recent years reliably expect upward of $1 million into the town coffers, funds set aside for capital improvements and bond indebtedness.
That local option tax revenue has taken a hit, and the town is having to readjust its expectations as it enters budget season in December and January.
By the end of August, Stowe’s retail revenue was down 19 percent from the previous year. By any measure, that’s real pain for a business. But, compared to the lockdown immediately following Gov. Phil Scott’s declaration of emergency, the numbers are trending in the right direction.
Whether businesses can continue to limp along until the pandemic is declared over will be the story for 2021.
