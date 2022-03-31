The 217-acre Ricketson Farm on Route 100 in Stowe is now protected.
On March 23, the farm was conserved by Ken Ricketson with assistance from the Vermont Land Trust, Stowe Land Trust and town of Stowe.
The Ricketson family has lived on this land for more than 100 years. Since he sold his dairy herd in 2020, Ken Ricketson has leased his fields to other local farmers in need of more land. Now that it is conserved, Ricketson will continue to own the farm and expects to keep leasing it while he works out a transition plan.
“Growing up on the farm, we obviously have a strong connection to this land and are excited to see it conserved,” said Rita Ricketson, Ken’s sister. “Knowing that this piece of Stowe’s farming history will stay undeveloped is a great relief, and we hope new generations of farmers will be able to continue our family’s legacy.”
A permanent conservation easement guarantees the farmland will not be developed and will remain available for farming. The easement also gives the land trusts the option to purchase the land at its agricultural value and sell it back to a farmer if the property would otherwise be sold to a non-farmer outside the Ricketson family.
A provision in the easement allows for the farm to be subdivided into two farm parcels, and a new farmstead could be constructed off Stagecoach Road. Both farm parcels would then be subject to the conservation easement and option to purchase at agricultural value. This option provides greater flexibility for future farm enterprises.
As a working farm, public access is not guaranteed under the easement, and will remain at the landowner’s discretion. A portion of the VAST snowmobile trail that currently crosses the property will be unaffected by the farm’s conservation.
The property includes important forested wetlands, a rare peat bog and access to the snowmobile trail. A companion river corridor easement will help to improve the health of Moss Glen Brook visible from Route 100.
“This is an amazing farm to conserve,” Al Karnatz of the Vermont Land Trust said. “Ken’s family has cared for this land for generations. The whole community is indebted to him for conserving the farm and for including protections on Moss Glen Brook and the bog.”
“A significant bargain sale generously provided by Ricketson brought the cost of the project within reach for the organizations,” said Kristen Sharpless, executive director of Stowe Land Trust.
The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board provided half of the $2.5 million needed, which equaled one of the largest individual farmland protection grants in the board’s 35-year history.
“It would not have been possible without the support of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, who contributed $1,150,000 in federal funding for this project,” Gus Seelig, the conservation board’s executive director, said.
Stowe Land Trust raised the other half of the $2.5 million needed through an ambitious local campaign. More than 400 individual donors participated, and Stowe voters approved contributing $200,000 in town capital funds. In total, the land trust raised nearly $1.3 million in private donations, exceeding its goal by $16,000. The remaining funds will be earmarked for future land protection projects. The farm will remain on the town tax roll and remains enrolled in Stowe’s Farmers Contract program.
“We are extremely grateful to Ken Ricketson, our partners and everyone who joined with us to conserve this landmark farm,” Sharpless said. “The overwhelming local support we received demonstrates the importance our community places on ensuring working farms continue to have a home in our town.”
•••
A special event to celebrate the farm’s conservation will be held at Stowe Land Trust’s annual meeting in September.
