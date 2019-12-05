A section of Route 108, the Mountain Road, in Stowe will be reduced to one lane of alternating, one-way traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 6.
An emergency project to replace a culvert under Route 108 just above Topnotch Resort began this morning, Dec. 5, reducing the road down to one lane of traffic for the day.
That work will continue tomorrow, as workers seek to complete the emergency culvert replacement before the weekend, and drivers in the area should expect delays or seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Vermont Agency of Transportation at 802-524-5926.