After last month’s flooding, kid-centric Stowe retailer Yellow Turtle stepped up to help families affected by floods in Montpelier, Barre and Morrisville by donating over $17,000 worth of inventory.
On July 15, the company set up a tent with baby, child and teen clothing at two locations: Capitol City farmers market in Montpelier and the Lamoille County Food Share in Morrisville. The store invited families in need to pick up prepackaged bags of clothing from the tent.
The remaining inventory was brought to Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre the next day.
On its LinkedIn page, the company expressed its commitment to help surrounding communities in the lengthy recovery process ahead.
“We are all heartbroken over the devastation caused by the flood in Vermont. There are some long and hard months ahead as we rebuild homes and communities that have been lost. The Yellow Turtle will be donating children and teen clothing to families affected by the recent flood,” the post read.
To ensure that families unable to visit the locations could also receive essential items, the company encouraged them to get in touch with someone at its Mountain Road store. For additional information email info@yellow-turtle.com or call 802-253-4434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.