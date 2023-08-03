After last month’s flooding, kid-centric Stowe retailer Yellow Turtle stepped up to help families affected by floods in Montpelier, Barre and Morrisville by donating over $17,000 worth of inventory.

On July 15, the company set up a tent with baby, child and teen clothing at two locations: Capitol City farmers market in Montpelier and the Lamoille County Food Share in Morrisville. The store invited families in need to pick up prepackaged bags of clothing from the tent.

