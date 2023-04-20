Dr. Scott Thomas, currently the John P. Ellbogen dean of the College of Education for the University of Wyoming, will be the next president of Sterling College.
He brings more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Thomas has devoted his career to advancing programs and policies to expand access to quality college opportunities, ensure student success and build diverse organizations.”
Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a doctorate in educational policy, leadership and research methods from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
“I have long admired the ways in which Sterling is steadfast to its mission. It has a special history that reflects its commitment to dynamic and engaging learning environments,” Thomas said. “I was stopped in my tracks upon seeing the job posting (and) was further inspired by my conversations with Sterling alumni and current students and am deeply honored to be invited into Sterling’s story.”
Thomas and his wife, Maia, will move to Vermont in June. His presidency will begin on July 1.
