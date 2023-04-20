Dr. Scott Thomas

Dr. Scott Thomas

 Photo by University of Wyoming Photo Service

Dr. Scott Thomas, currently the John P. Ellbogen dean of the College of Education for the University of Wyoming, will be the next president of Sterling College.

He brings more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Thomas has devoted his career to advancing programs and policies to expand access to quality college opportunities, ensure student success and build diverse organizations.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.