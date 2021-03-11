Woodstock Farmers’ Market’s in Waterbury Center reopened last week after closing last March due to COVID-19.
The Waterbury store is the second location for the Woodstock Farmers’ Market, which was founded in 1997. The flagship store is located on Route 4 in Woodstock.
“In the early days of COVID, we found we simply couldn’t divide our attention between our two stores,” said principal owner Patrick Crowl. “We launched a new curbside pickup service at our Woodstock store after the pandemic hit and needed all hands on deck to keep operations running smoothly.”
The Waterbury reopening also includes a new general manager. Andy Landry, who lives in the Mad River Valley, is a trained chef and seasoned manager in the food-and-beverage world. He ran Sugarbush’s flagship restaurant for three years before returning to his native Massachusetts to manage the prepared foods, seafood and specialty departments at Whole Foods Market for over eight years.
“I had been looking for a position that would use my current skills while giving me room to grow professionally,” Landry said.
The store, which originally opened in August 2019, had just started to hit its groove when COVID-19 hit.
“We greatly appreciate the support and patience of our Waterbury community,” said Crowl.
The market’s offerings are similar to pre-pandemic times: fresh produce, dairy and eggs, baked goods, specialty and everyday grocery products, grab-and-go prepared foods, coffee and tea, wine and beer, and cold drinks.
Due to COVID, the deli department and bakery offerings will be scaled back, but sandwiches and salads will be available to grab-and-go.
All customers are asked to wear a mask and hand sanitize when entering the market, and to social distance while shopping and checking out.
Behind the scenes, the team is following strict cleanliness and sanitation guidelines.
The market is open every day but Monday.
