Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined HomeShare Vermont as a case manager in central Vermont.
Farley will work with people looking for a place to live and those with a home who are looking for a housemate to provide rental income help around the house.
Most recently Farley worked with family centers in both Washington and Lamoille counties. Her work with HomeShare will focus in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties.
“Her enthusiasm and understanding of home sharing will really help us grow the program in central Vermont,” executive director Kirby Dunn said.
Farley found housing in a home share situation many years ago and had a successful match with someone in Barre.
“I was able to help her stay safely at home while she helped me by offering an affordable place to live, it was a win-win,” said Farley.
For 40 years, HomeShare Vermont has helped people looking for an affordable place to live by matching them with elders, persons with disabilities and others who want to stay in their homes.
