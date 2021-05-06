The Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards recently recognized seven projects and design/build teams, including a local builder.
The Energy Mill in Waterbury Center won Vermont’s Greenest Building Award and Net Zero Award.
This project, submitted by Gristmill Builders, connects architects, contractors, designers, engineers and consumers with green building products and services in an environment that embodies a sustainable lifestyle.
The mill’s LEED-certified design objective of net zero energy consumption enables the site to generate all of the energy it consumes. To achieve this objective the building utilized on-site renewable solar and geothermal energy sources, combined with highly energy efficient building technology and thoughtful consumption.
Winners were celebrated during a webinar event hosted March 31 by Vermont Green Building Network and featuring keynote speaker Congressman Peter Welch.
