At the U.S. Beer Tasting Championship on Aug. 12 in Boston, von Trapp Brewing was awarded grand champion for both its Bohemian pilsner and Kölsch style ale.

A total of 726 beers from 180 breweries were examined across 18 different beer categories. Within each category, both a grand champion and a best entry from seven U.S. regions were recognized.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.