At the U.S. Beer Tasting Championship on Aug. 12 in Boston, von Trapp Brewing was awarded grand champion for both its Bohemian pilsner and Kölsch style ale.
A total of 726 beers from 180 breweries were examined across 18 different beer categories. Within each category, both a grand champion and a best entry from seven U.S. regions were recognized.
A week earlier, at the World Drinks Awards in Norwich, England, four of von Trapp Brewing’s beers were recognized in the country round.
Winning gold for the U.S. and advancing to the upcoming international competition were Golden Helles and Dunkel lager. The brewery’s pilsner brought home the silver, while its ale took bronze.
“We are so proud of our team here, and it means a lot to see this recognition of the quality of their work,” said Sam von Trapp, executive vice president at von Trapp Brewing. “For years we have made the best beer we can, without compromising on quality or process. We appreciate our team’s hard work through the pandemic, and its commitment to brewing the finest beers possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.