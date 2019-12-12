Several local cheesemakers won gold medals at the 2019 World Cheese Awards in Bergamo, Italy.
Seven Vermont cheesemakers won medals in multiple categories, including two golds for Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm for Bayley Hazen Blue and Moses Sleeper.
“It’s wonderful to see Vermont cheesemakers getting the respect they deserve on the world cheese stage,” said Tom Bivins, Vermont Cheese Council executive director. “The importance of the dairy and cheese industry to Vermont agriculture is significant socially and culturally, as well as enhancing our sense of place and supporting agriculture economies in their communities.”
Winning Vermont cheeses included:
• Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Cabot, Alpine cheddar, bronze.
• Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm, Greensboro, Bayley Hazen Blue, gold; Moses Sleeper, gold; Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, silver; Vault 5 Cave Aged, silver; Oma, silver; Willoughby, silver; Hartwell, silver; cave-aged Cheddar, bronze; and Harbison, bronze.
• Crown Finish Caves, Brooklyn, N.Y., with Grafton Village Cheese Company, Grafton, Vt., Bismark, bronze; and Barnburner, bronze.
• von Trapp Farmstead, Waitsfield, Mad River Blue, bronze; and Mt Alice, bronze.
• Wegman’s Markets, Rochester, N.Y., with Vermont Creamery, Websterville, 1916, silver.