Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe Mountain Resort, has appointed its first woman chief executive.
Kirsten Lynch, the ski giant’s current chief marketing officer, replaces Rob Katz as CEO.
Katz becomes executive chairperson of the board, and Ryan Bennett, the vice president of marketing, lift revenue, becomes Vail’s top marketing executive.
Lynch’s promotion is effective Nov. 1.
Katz “will remain fully active and engaged in Vail Resorts’ key strategic decisions and priorities,” according to a press release.
Lynch joined the company in 2011 as chief marketing officer and previously held senior leadership positions at PepsiCo and Kraft Foods. She is a member of the board of directors of Stitch Fix, Inc., and in 2019, she was named to Forbes’ CMO Next list, recognized as one of the top 50 game-changing marketing leaders.
Lynch grew up in Chicago, first skiing at the age of six at Wilmot Mountain, now owned by Vail. She lives in Boulder with her husband and two children.
“Over her 10 years with the company, Kirsten has been responsible for the transformation and success of Vail Resorts’ data-driven marketing efforts and a primary driver of the company’s growth, stability and value creation,” said Katz.
Added Lynch: “Looking forward, I am excited about the incredible growth opportunities for Vail Resorts and committed to making our sport and our company more diverse, inclusive and accessible. We’ll continue to work toward our mission of creating an experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees.”
Katz became CEO in 2006.
