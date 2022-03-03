Vail Resorts, the owner of Stowe Mountain Resort, will no longer require guests to wear face coverings in gondolas or indoor spaces.
Any local public health regulations will continue to supersede the new policy.
“Based on the declining rates of COVID-19 and changes to public health guidance, this new policy means guests are no longer required to wear face coverings at our Northeast resorts at this time, including in restaurants, lodging properties, retail and rental locations and base areas,” according to a press release Feb. 28.
“Face coverings are still required on buses and shuttles per guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” it said.
Vail employees are still required to wear face coverings in indoor guest-facing areas and common spaces but will no longer be required to wear face coverings in employee-only areas. Guest proof of vaccination is still required for cafeteria-style dining establishments.
Vail also operates Okemo and Mount Snow in Vermont, and Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched and Sunapee ski areas in New Hampshire.
