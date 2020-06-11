Vail Resorts, owner of Stowe Mountain Resort, has announced a series of grants from CEO Rob Katz to support COVID-19 efforts, racial justice reform, and programs for urban youth.
In an employee email, Katz emphasized the need for the company and the industry to prioritize conversations on making its sport more diverse and inclusive.
The grant announcements include:
• $1 million to Tulane University School of Medicine to significantly expand and improve COVID-19 testing in the region, including for vulnerable populations that are most at risk.
• $500,000 to Equal Justice Initiative, which is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment, challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights.
• $500,000 to Know Your Rights Camp, which strives to advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.
• $1.5 million to youth organizations to strengthen communities and support youth of color in urban centers across North America.