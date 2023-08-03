Union Bank has pledged $100,000 to help local individuals, families and businesses affected by catastrophic flooding in July.
Lamoille County, where Union Bank has been headquartered since 1891, sustained heavy flood damage. Flooding was so severe in the county that it impacted many properties without flood insurance because they were outside the 100-year flood zone and were not required to have coverage.
“The flooding in our home market of Lamoille County was substantial,” said David Silverman, president and CEO of the bank. “We don’t know how long it will take for FEMA grant funds to become available but expect that these funds will not provide all that is financially needed for the flood victims.”
The $100,000 to be split between the United Way of Lamoille County, the Vermont Community Foundation and other local nonprofit organizations responding to flood victim’s needs. The United Way contribution will include a direct donation of $25,000 as well as an additional $25,000 to be used as matching funds to help spur additional donations.
Union Bank’s contribution to Vermont Community Foundation will be made through the American Bankers Association, which is mounting a national effort to raise funds for Vermont flood assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.