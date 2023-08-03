Union Bank has pledged $100,000 to help local individuals, families and businesses affected by catastrophic flooding in July.

Lamoille County, where Union Bank has been headquartered since 1891, sustained heavy flood damage. Flooding was so severe in the county that it impacted many properties without flood insurance because they were outside the 100-year flood zone and were not required to have coverage.

