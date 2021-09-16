After 33 years in Stowe, the Sunset Grille has moved permanently over the horizon.
At the end of August, Rich and Nancy Haab finally entered a delayed retirement after decades running one of the town’s stalwart restaurants, one of the longest running freestanding restaurant that has maintained the same owners.
On a September Sunday morning just a few weeks after wishing farewell to their final customers, the couple looked back one last time from a worn wooden table in the restaurant’s darkened dining room.
Together, the Haabs have seen it all, and watched as a resort ski town grew into a four-season tourist destination.
“It’s gotten a lot busier in the last three decades, that’s for sure,” said Rich, who goes by the mononym “Haabz.” “Way busier, it’s gotten way busier. Even in the last year. This summer was really busy. We rolled it out, took care of business and then said ‘OK. It’s time.’”
While some restaurants succumbed or bowed out due to the pressure of the pandemic, the rise of COVID-19 actually delayed the Haabs’ retirement plans, which had been in the works prior to 2020.
Instead of taking the lockdown closure of their restaurant as a sign to quietly move on, the couple stuck it out so they could go out on their own terms. They took their beloved barbecue and burger’s cuisine to take-out only and reopened in 2021 when outdoor dining was allowed, staying on through the summer before finally closing the Sunset’s doors for the last time.
With a little help from the federal government — the Sunset Grille received $303,589 in Restaurant Revitalization Fund in June, which only 38 percent of Vermont restaurants who applied for the money received — the Haabs were able to pay off their outstanding bills and leave their legacy on their own terms.
“We stayed open during COVID. We were able to keep everybody employed when the town reopened. We had almost a year where our sales were reduced by way more than half, but we still had most of the same bills. So that’s what that was for. And I think it was fair,” said Nancy.
When Nancy announced the restaurant’s imminent closure on Facebook, an outpouring of both grief and gratitude ensued.
The Sunset Grille had been a family endeavor, not just for the Haabs and their employees, many of whom had been around almost as long as they had owned the place, but for longtime Stowe residents and those who visit year after year.
In its last days, the restaurant was packed with diners looking for one last meal.
“I’m definitely gonna miss the people. That’s going to be the biggest adjustment, not seeing a bunch of different people every day,” Nancy said.
Now the Haabs are looking forward to more free time, much of which they may spend traveling and visiting their four daughters, all currently enrolled in some level of higher education.
If anything, the lights going out at the Sunset Grille only means its former owners will be more visible, recreating at the Stowe Country Club or dining out at the Stowe restaurants they haven’t had the time to frequent in the past decades.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Rich said. “We’re going to be sticking around. So, you’ll see us all over. People can still see the Haabs.”
Leaving a legacy
When you’ve been around as long as the Sunset Grille, a certain mythology organically forms from the stories and narratives repeated again and again.
It’s well known, of course, that Rich and Nancy met at the very restaurant they came to own in 1985, back when it was known as Lil Abner’s Tavern, over a game of pool.
The Lil Abner wings, a signature dish at the Sunset Grille brought over from its former owners, is the one dish Rich will continue to make in retirement.
“We’re the only ones that still have the recipe,” he said.
With Rich hailing from Long Island and Nancy from New Jersey, together they built an unapologetically mid-Atlantic family restaurant and bar in the heart of New England.
A committed sports bar, the Grille boasted 30 television screens that once needed a massive satellite dish to beam in games.
In 2011, an entire Boston Bruins team came to the restaurant, calling ahead to ensure the restaurant was well-stocked with cold beer. Rich Haab was even ahead of the craft beer trend, stocking a variety of brews back when the main differentiating terms was domestic and imported.
A steady crowd of locals and, increasingly, tourists kept business steady summer after summer and its location on Cottage Club Road, just off of Mountain Road and in close proximity to the ski area, made it a favorite haunt for ski bums season after season.
Now, the Haabs are hoping whoever buys the restaurant will open their own community institution, though no prospective buyers have currently lined up.
Other than an uptick in diners during the final weeks of the restaurant, there was no big event, no party for the staff and longtime regulars to mark the setting of the Sunset. The Haabs wanted to keep their exit consistent with the vibe they had always maintained.
“We just wanted to kind of go out low key,” Rich Haab said.
This article was updated on Sept. 16, 2021 to clarify that, though the Sunset Grille was one of the longest free-standing restaurants maintaining the same ownership, Trattoria La Festa opened on Stowe's Mountain Road Dec. 12 1986 and so holds the title for the oldest free-standing restaurant in Stowe with the same owners.
