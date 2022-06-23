Walter Frame, executive vice president and director of Trapp Family Lodge, was named Stowe Businessperson of the Year at the annual meeting and dinner of the Stowe Area Association.
The award recognizes an association member in good standing who is involved in the community with town projects or sits on a town board; is an ambassador of Stowe; and is involved in the tourism industry.
Nominees were unanimously selected by a nomination committee made up of past winners.
“There are many wonderful leaders in our community, which I’m proud to be part of, including members of our active board of directors who are passionate about Stowe,” said Frame. “I have learned that the Stowe community is collaborative in that we all care for the success of the community first, and then our individual business success will be a result of this community-first effort.”
Frame has served on the boards of Copley Hospital, Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Land Trust and the Vermont Business Roundtable.
He helps to manage daily activities at Trapp Family Lodge, and serves as treasurer of Stowe Area Association, where he plays an integral role with sustainable funding and smart growth task forces aimed at advocating for Stowe’s community challenges, such as workforce housing, workforce development and transportation.
Frame oversees business activities for the 2,600-acre Trapp Family Lodge, including resort, brewery, recreation, homeowner association management, and real estate sales and development.
Previously, he served as vice president and director of real estate development on behalf of AIG and Spruce Peak Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.