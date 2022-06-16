It’s been nearly seven years since Stowe has had a pharmacy, and now two are poised to open for business or begin construction this year.
For a town with its year-round population and large number of tourists each year, pharmacist Kyle Maxwell marveled that it’s been that long since people have been able to get their prescriptions filled.
“That is a gigantic geographical hole,” Maxwell said. “To not have a pharmacy for a 15-minute drive in any direction is pretty crazy.”
Maxwell, co-owner of Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington, plans to build a new store on Route 100 in Stowe — he tentatively refers to it as Mountainside Pharmacy — and hopes to break ground this fall and open for business next year.
Meanwhile, as early as the first week in October, Lamoille Health Partners plans to open a pharmacy adjacent to its Stowe Family Practice primary care branch, right where the last pharmacy, Heritage Drugs, used to be.
Heritage, with its no-frills layout and large canine mascot Deanna roaming the aisles, closed up shop in the Gale Farm Center on Mountain Road in 2015.
The two pharmacies will be quite different, as Lamoille Health CEO Stuart May and Maxwell describe their planned ventures.
May said the place next to Stowe Family Practice will be “an integrated part of our health care delivery system,” and is just the first in what could be a model elsewhere in the county.
“You don’t have to throw all your pills into a Ziplock bag and bring it with you,” he said.
It will be part of the federal 340B program, which requires pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell prescription drugs at discounted prices to federally qualified health care systems, such as Lamoille Health Partners.
May said the organization has had a pharmacy service line all along, but it’s been via direct mail.
“Having pharmacists on-site creates a more cohesive team,” May said.
The Lamoille Health pharmacy will be bare bones, without sundries like snacks or magazines or toys. It’ll have medicines and basic medical supplies like thermometers and ankle braces.
Mountainside, on the other hand, will have all the selections of an old-school drugstore, maybe even a small beer and wine section.
But what Maxwell hopes will really set Mountainside apart is having a nurse practitioner on site, to operate a walk-in clinic.
“So, if you hurt yourself mountain biking or went down on the mountain itself, you could come in and there’d be a nurse practitioner who could work you up or refer you to the hospital or whatever they deem fit,” he said.
Maxwell said that’s not a common business model in Vermont, and while larger metropolitan areas are well familiar with things like the CVS MinuteClinic, the Stowe pharmacy would have a more small-town sensibility.
“We’re going to do it with that mom-and-pop feel, that actual personal touch,” he said. “I think the community would do well from it, especially with all the travelers who come through.”
Maxwell is used to designing and building a pharmacy from scratch, even if it wasn’t his first choice. He and his wife Michayla Maxwell bought Lakeside in 2018 — it was first established in 1949 under the name Terminal Pharmacy and was changed to its current name in 1981 — but only two years later the place was ruined by smoke and water damage when the adjoining liquor store, Pearl Street Beverage, caught fire caused by an electrical problem.
Maxwell knows Lamoille Health Partners’ pharmacy at Stowe Family Practice will be open before Mountainside even gets its walls erected, but he thinks the prominent Route 100 location and large tourist base will keep the new pharmacy busy.
“We’re going to essentially need to sort of compete with them and work with them,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said Mountainside could be seen as a “boutique” pharmacy, but the same could perhaps have been said about places like Lackey’s on Main Street that kept going long enough as the Kinneys, the Walgreens and the CVSs of the world started taking over.
“People really, and especially recently, I find, are kind of sick of going into the big box stores and seeing the same old stuff there every time and getting treated like a number, or not getting treated like a person at all,” he said.
