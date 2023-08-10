In the fall of 2021, an unidentified person spent $33.7 million for 185 acres of land around Edson Hill, an eye-popping amount even amid the ballooning post-pandemic real estate market in Stowe.

The three tracts that made up the combined estate had sold just three years before for about $10 million in total, a 240 percent markup.

Fritz Burkard

Fritz Burkard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.