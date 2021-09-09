Elaine Fortin, a nationally certified swim instructor and adaptive swim instructor, has become a certified instructor of the Swim Angelfish Swim Whisperers certification program.
Fortin teaches at The Swimming Hole in Stowe.
“Swimming is healthy exercise for the body and the soul of every human, regardless of physical and mental capabilities. The Swim Angelfish and Swim Whisperer methodology helps even the most challenged individuals safely enjoy the pleasures and joys of a water environment,” she said.
The pool facility and Green Mountain Adaptive Sports partnered in 2017 to work together to reduce barriers that prevent special needs swimmers from learning to swim and since have provided over 350 adaptive swim lessons together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.