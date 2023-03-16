A private buyer purchased the Stowehof Inn last fall, adding the property to their growing Edson Hill portfolio and likely signaling the end of the architecturally unique hotel.
The property was initially purchased by a shell corporation and then transferred to Five Roads Stowe LLC, the same unidentifiable entity that purchased 185 acres of land surrounding the 26-acre Stowehof property on Edson Hill in Stowe for a market-leading $33.7 million dollars in 2021.
Coordinating both multi-million transactions for the mysterious buyer were lawyer Ed French of Stackpole & French, and Barbara Gordon, a longtime Stowe resident with little record of facilitating real estate transactions outside of the Edson Hill blockbuster.
French declined to comment on the purchase and Gordon did not return a request for comment.
The 2021 sale of three surrounding tracts of land to Five Roads Stowe in 2021, known as the “Newbury property,” represented a 240 percent markup from its 2018 sale price of $10 million; the property previously sold in 2008 for just $3.2 million and includes a 13-room home built in 1955.
With the inn left derelict for the winter — its driveway unplowed, its lights and other utilities turned off — all visible signs point to Stowehof’s likely end. As Pall Spera, the real estate agent involved in the land purchase put it, it’s unlikely the property will continue to operate commercially.
No final plans have been made regarding the actual structure, and any planned demolition must be permitted with the town, Stowe zoning administrator Sarah McShane confirmed.
Spera assured that there was nothing insidious or clandestine about the purchase, that there was no dramatic plan to upend the character of Stowe taking root on the 211-acre combined property.
“Some people want to be private,” he said.
As for the Stowehof Inn, Spera noted that some properties just “get to the end of their useful life.”
The inn was built on the hilltop in 1949 by Larry Hess, who arrived in the nascent ski town with grand dreams of Austrian alpine architecture, and features hand-cut wood salvaged from nearby farms and included seven fireplaces and a jutting roof structure held up by a massive beam.
The Stowehof once hosted the Stowe High School tennis courts before the school built its own and was notably the set of the 1981 film “The Four Seasons,” which featured Alan Alda and Carol Burnett.
