Stowehof Inn

The future of the Stowehof Inn is uncertain after its recent sale.

 Courtesy photo

A private buyer purchased the Stowehof Inn last fall, adding the property to their growing Edson Hill portfolio and likely signaling the end of the architecturally unique hotel.

The property was purchased in October last year for $7.5 million, marking a near doubling in price after the property was sold by its longtime caretakers, the Grimes family, to Saltaire Management for just under $4 million in 2016; the property was subsequently sold again in 2018 for $6,335,500.

