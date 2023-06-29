Charlie B’s

Charlie B’s, the restaurant on the Stoweflake property, has been closed though a reopening is promised in July.

 Photo by Aaron Calvin

Despite the closure of some amenities and general deterioration, the Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa has been quietly put back on the market less than two years after its Christmas 2021 sale to MCR hotels by its longtime local owners.

MCR, the fourth largest hotel management company in the United States, purchased the resort complex from the Baraw family for approximately $13 million while also promising to make $5 million in renovations.

