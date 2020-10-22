Stowe businesses that want to put up tents or other sheltered structure through the winter in order to bring their business outside will be allowed to without having to go through the zoning process.
The selectboard last week agreed that whatever businesses are doing, they can continue to do it without asking for special permission. It’s an extension of interim zoning that went into effect May 26, allowing outdoor seating, displays of merchandise and outdoor services. The interim zoning goes into effect Nov. 16 and will run through April 30.
The changes allow businesses to erect tents, as long as they are smaller than 1,200 square feet for fire safety regulations. The zoning changes do not allow for sandwich boards, food trucks, or anything that interferes with the town right of way.
Town Manager Charles Safford noted the town still needs to be able to plow roads and sidewalks. That means the Jersey barriers on Main Street that were placed over the summer in order to allow businesses to expand seating will be removed for the snowplows.
Town planner Tom Jackman said the interim zoning allows folks to do stuff outside, but he doesn’t foresee any problems with businesses creating parking issues. By relaxing zoning regulations, the town is ceding a modicum of responsibility.
“Basically, we’re putting the liability on the property owners who have businesses on their property, and they just need to be careful,” Jackman said. “I just don’t know if anyone’s even going to take advantage of this interim zoning, but at least they have the opportunity to.”
Board chair Lisa Hagerty said if it gets to be a problem that there’s not enough parking because businesses have gobbled up the spots with their outdoor expansions, that probably means town is busy.
“I’ve got to believe that’s a good sign if we’re bumping up against this,” Hagerty said.
Board member Billy Adams said he was worried about the noise and some businesses “are really pushing the bands” outside. He said the outdoor lighting at Stowe Cider during a recent show “looked like a circus was going on.”
“It’s important to support local businesses, but also important to support local residents as well,” Adams said. “I get the drive for business but I think there needs to be a happy medium.”
Safford said those places that have elicited the most chatter on social media already have explicit town permission to hold special events.
Safford said he could put noise issues on a future selectboard agenda. Adams said he’s not in favor of a general noise ordinance, but would be interested in looking at noise in certain areas around town.
Jackman said the interim zoning over the summer “had zero impact” on outdoor music, since anyone playing music had a special permit for it.
“It hasn’t been an issue and it’s going to be way less of an issue going through the winter,” Jackman said, acknowledging he’s been working from home for months and doesn’t have a day-to-day finger on the Stowe pulse.
Jackman and Safford said businesses wouldn’t be able to do anything under the interim zoning that they couldn’t do before; it’s just moving the things they did outside instead of inside.
In his 18 years with the town, Jackman said noise and music issues have come up many times, and the second refrain has been “more, more, more” with people, business and things to do in Stowe. Well, more happened.
“Here we are dealing with some of the ramifications of being successful,” he said. “Stowe is a hugely successful town in terms of what it is, and I think we’re all just trying to deal with that success.”
