Lauren Bass of Stowe is the new director of LaunchVT at the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.
Bass previously worked as a consultant at the Vermont Small Business Development Center, advising clients in family business, succession, sustainability and early-stage startup strategies.
She is also an affiliated researcher at the Family Business Institute at the University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business.
Before settling in Stowe, Bass lived in Hong Kong for over a decade, where she started a business with two co-founders. Sourcing initial funding for the business through a pitch competition, she learned firsthand the power of a compelling pitch and the impact it can have during every step of the startup process — from idea conception to a final signature on a shareholder’s agreement.
“I’m thrilled to join a proven team that has already delivered so much value to our state. Entrepreneurship is the key to ensuring a prosperous future for Vermont.”
LaunchVT is a division of the chamber that empowers Vermonters to solve problems and create economic opportunity in their communities.
Bass is a graduate of UVM’s Sustainable Innovation MBA program and earned a master’s in gender studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a bachelor’s in economics from Boston University.
