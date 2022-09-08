After nearly four years at the helm, Aimée Green is leaving Stowe Vibrancy to become executive director at the Barre Area Development Corporation.
Green became executive director of Stowe Vibrancy, a nonprofit corporation with a mission to increase the vitality of Stowe through enhancement of social, recreational, cultural, artistic, musical, economic and physical characteristics of the village, in 2019.
She starts her new job in October.
“Under Aimée’s leadership during the pandemic, Stowe Vibrancy was instrumental in launching the effort to support residents and workers in Stowe through the C19 General Relief Fund. Well over $120,000 was raised through donations for this fund, which provided groceries and other essential needs directly to Stowe community members,” board president Elise McKenna said in a press release.
Earlier this year the C19 fund was transferred to the newly formed Stowe Community Fund.
During her tenure, Green led Stowe Vibrancy in reinventing and launching new arts, music and cultural events in Stowe such as the Main Street Live Music Series, and Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks! the latter of which is orchestrated in collaboration with the Abenaki Nation and the state.
Additionally, Green’s work involved partnering with the town to support local business growth through economic development, infrastructure improvements and beautification, McKenna said.
“I am very proud of the incredible progress made in our community in the past four years, and our historic village center with our downtown designation through the state,” Green said, adding how much she appreciated the support of the town, its many involved volunteers and generous businesses and individuals.
“Whoever is hired to take the lead with Stowe Vibrancy should have experience managing relationships with other multiple town players, including local businesses, nonprofit partners and Stowe Area Association, the area’s economic development organizations, and other key stakeholders,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.