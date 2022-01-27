Carolyn Lawrence has joined Stowe Trails Partnership as executive director.
She replaces Rachel Fussell.
After graduating from University of Vermont Lawrence worked at the Outdoor Gear Exchange where her love for and knowledge of the outdoors deepened, especially mountain biking and backcountry skiing.
As a member of the marketing team, Lawrence oversaw public outreach and giving programs, planning and executing events and managing social media.
“It is an absolute honor to be stepping into the executive director role with Stowe Trails Partnership, and I’m thrilled to help further its amazing work in the community,” she said.
Lawrence is inspired by the relationships between businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and the public and how they come together to achieve a common goal, especially relating to lowering barriers to the outdoors and sustainability.
She joined the Fellowship of the Wheel board of directors in 2016, the largest mountain bike chapter in Vermont, and became president in 2020.
Her work with the group further developed her passion for helping to empower others to cultivate a relationship with the outdoors.
