Boundless Journeys of Stowe has been named to the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards. This is the third time Boundless Journeys has ranked in this list.
Each year, Travel + Leisure accepts nominations in a variety of categories and surveys readers and the public on their travel experiences, from activities to staff to overall value. When voting ends, the top-ten candidates in each category are recognized with this award.
Boundless Journeys’ founder and president, Matt Holmes, was thrilled to get the news. He thanked the home-office staff, local guides and partners, “and a huge thanks to our guests for taking the time to recognize what we do by rating us so highly.”
Information: boundlessjourneys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.