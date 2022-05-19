Caitlin Falzone Leonard of Stowe has been named to the board of NorthCountry Federal Credit Union.
“I’m thrilled to serve on the board of a community staple,” Falzone Leonard said.
Originally from Burlington, Falzone Leonard moved to California to attend college, and now lives in Stowe.
She brings 13 years of experience as a marketing and creative leader at Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., marketing for a seaside village in Baja, Mexico, and working production and wardrobe on various films and television shows in Los Angeles.
The credit union serves customers throughout northern Vermont, Clinton County in New York, and Coos and Grafton counties in New Hampshire.
