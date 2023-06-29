Stowe Mountain Resort’s new head honcho comes to the Green Mountain State from the Golden State and arrives with nearly two decades of ski resort experience, working her way up the Vail Resorts corporate ladder from the ticket office to the boardroom.
Shannon Buhler was appointed vice president and general manager in Stowe on June 17. She was most recently senior director of mountain operations at Northstar Resort in North Lake Tahoe.
“Stowe Mountain Resort has such a strong and passionate team, and an equally vibrant and passionate community, both of which are really exciting to me as I take on this incredible opportunity,” Buhler said. “I am eager to spend my first few months really listening and learning as we continue to drive Stowe as the premier Northeast destination while being thoughtful community partners and honoring the history of Mount Mansfield.”
Buhler started in the ski industry nearly 20 years ago at Breckenridge Mountain, where she worked in product sales and services.
She worked her way up the ranks, first leading various departments at other Vail-owned resorts, including Vail Mountain and Keystone Resort. Her first general manager job was at Snow Creek in Missouri.
In her most recent role at Northstar, Buhler led a team “to oversee all aspects of mountain operations for the resort’s 3,170 skiable acres and 100 trails in the winter and robust operational offerings in the summer, including the world-class Northstar Bike Park,” according to last week’s announcement.
The announcement adds that Buhler co-leads Vail Resorts’ Women & Allies Employee Resource Group and is a champion and advocate for diversity within the company and the industry overall.
“In her spare time, Buhler enjoys spending time outdoors — hiking, swimming, golfing and skiing — with her wife and two young daughters,” the announcement said.
Buhler takes over for Bobby Murphy, who left last month to take the top job at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado. Murphy was the first person that Vail Resorts placed in the head leadership position when the Colorado-based corporation took over operations in Stowe in 2017.
Murphy’s tenure was marked by the introduction of Vail’s Epic Pass, which could be purchased at a fraction of the price of season’s passes pre-Vail and is valid at all dozens of other Vail-owned resorts. Also under Murphy’s leadership, Stowe installed its first six-person chairlift this past season.
Much of that time came during the pandemic, which simultaneously disrupted life in general and drove countless throngs of people to pursue outdoor recreation.
Buhler is now the second Stowe general manager who cut their teeth over the past two decades as part of the Vail team.
“Having the ability to access a deep pool of talent within the Vail Resorts network has been invaluable in our search for the right leadership for Stowe Mountain Resort, and Shannon is truly an example of this philosophy at its best,” Tim Baker, senior vice president and COO of Vail’s Eastern Region Mountain Division, said. “We look forward to the impact she will undoubtedly make on our teams, our guests and the community.”
