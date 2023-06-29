Shannon Buhler

Shannon Buhler

Stowe Mountain Resort’s new head honcho comes to the Green Mountain State from the Golden State and arrives with nearly two decades of ski resort experience, working her way up the Vail Resorts corporate ladder from the ticket office to the boardroom.

Shannon Buhler was appointed vice president and general manager in Stowe on June 17. She was most recently senior director of mountain operations at Northstar Resort in North Lake Tahoe.

