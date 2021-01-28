Graham Govoni, a local attorney, is the new chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue.
Govoni has been on the team for over 20 years and responded to over 200 search-and-rescue operations. While deputy chief for five years, he applied for and obtained tens of thousands of dollars in grants for gear and equipment.
Govoni, a licensed advanced EMT and a volunteer member of Morristown EMS since 1997, brings strong emergency medical skills to the team. He takes over from Neil Van Dyke, co-founding member and former chief, who has been acting chief since the departure of Chief Doug Veliko, who retired due to conflicts with his new employment.
The new deputy is Jon Wehse and new lieutenants are Todd Westervelt, Greg Speer and Drew Clymer.
