Scott Weathers of Stowe has joined the Vermont Department of Health as a public health programs administrator.
Weathers will help manage the Vaccines for Children program, which is responsible for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to kids in Vermont. This program has recently focused heavily on vaccination but is also responsible for administering the entire childhood immunization schedule for low-income and uninsured children.
Previously, Weathers was one of the earliest staff members of Suvita, a startup nonprofit in India. Suvita has helped to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Indian children by sending text message reminders to families in their local language.
Weathers holds a master’s degree in global health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
