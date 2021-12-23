Jed Lipsky of Stowe was awarded a master logger certificate on behalf of his company, Lipsky Logging and Landclearing, which he operates with his son Karl Lipsky of Morrisville, at the recent Trust to Conserve Northeast Forestlands annual meeting in Bangor, Maine.
The Northeast master logger certification program was created in 2000 as the world’s first point-of-harvest certification program, offering third-party independent certification of logging companies’ harvesting practices.
In 2003 the trust was created to administer the program with the broader goal of “enhancing the health of working forest ecosystems through exceptional accountability” throughout the northern forest region.
