Pharmacist Christine Robinson helps Stowe resident Jan Hudgens find what he’s looking for at the new Lamoille Health Pharmacy. This is the first pharmacy in town since Heritage Drugs closed in the same location in the Gale Farm Center in 2015.
After seven and a half years without a place to pick up prescriptions, Stowe once again has a pharmacy, and its no-frills layout just might be the model for how modern apothecaries cater to patients.
The Lamoille Health Pharmacy opened recently in the same Gale Farm Center location as Stowe’s last pharmacy, Heritage Drugs, which closed in the summer of 2015.
“Here comes one of my favorite patients right now,” new pharmacist Christine Robinson said Monday, beaming as Jan Hudgens, an older Stowe resident who lives on Maple Street, slowly walked into the pharmacy, stooped over his cane and flashing his warm smile in return.
Senior citizens like Hudgens are a major reason Robinson enjoys being a doctor — note that she referred to him as a patient, not a customer.
“I really love seniors,” she said. “That’s what led me into pharmacy.”
Lamoille Health Pharmacy is the latest piece to addition to Lamoille Health Partners’ horizontally aligned service model, where a patient of one of its doctors is, in essence, a patient of all of them. A primary physician these days is just as likely to ask a person if they have enough food to eat or adequate housing as they are to ask about their patients’ mental state or the cavities in their teeth.
“So, in our move to improve the delivery of personalized care, we can now introduce a clinical pharmacist into our integrated clinical team,” health center CEO Stuart May said.
Robinson also touts that model.
“This is kind of how pharmacies are going to look in the future,” she said.
It’s not all prescription drugs at the new space, and there are plenty of over-the-counter things like cough drops, feminine products and knee braces — a recent weekday snowstorm resulted in what Robinson called a remarkably busy spurt.
But you’re not going to find potato chips and soft drinks or magazines. Robinson said she had to politely rebuff a customer’s request for greeting cards.
“With our selections, it’s all based in medication services, and it’s really tailored to patients,” she said.
The Stowe pharmacy had a soft opening in early December as part of the process of getting licensed with the eight-person Vermont Board of Pharmacy. According to May, that was a necessary step toward being able to get all the necessary credentials.
“This then allowed us to apply for our DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) license to get those various classes of drugs and then, from there, you can start to order products,” May said. “Then, you actually have to order products, hire staff, turn on the lights and open up the doors before those networks will start to credential you so you could accept insurance.”
May said Lamoille Health Partners has already participated in a joint venture with five other Vermont-based federally qualified health centers — they all belong to Community Health Pharmacy, based out of Colchester.
Dave Simmons, the organization’s chief financial officer, said Lamoille Health participates in the 340B drug pricing program, a federal program that allows health care organizations to purchase drugs at a much lower than they can get from a wholesaler.
“There are a lot of stipulations on it, which means we can’t do that for everybody, but we can do it for our patients,” Simmons said. “If you have a commercial insurance and something like a $10 copay, you’re not going to see the benefits as much, but if you have a very high deductible, we can really work with you to get the price down, and people can be more compliant with their medications.”
Not only is Robinson a part of Lamoille Health Partners’ clinical team, but she and modern-day pharmacists are just as much doctors as the stethoscope-wearing physicians asking patients to say ahhhh. This watershed moment has been years in the making, especially as new generations of doctors learn from the tragedies borne out of years of overprescribing opioid drugs, leading to innumerable addicts across the country.
“Before, we would never have questioned a doctor,” Robinson said, regarding pharmacy prescriptions.
Now?
“We are essentially stewards of controlled substances,” she said.
