Pharmacist Christine Robinson helps Stowe resident Jan Hudgens find what he’s looking for at the new Lamoille Health Pharmacy. This is the first pharmacy in town since Heritage Drugs closed in the same location in the Gale Farm Center in 2015.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

After seven and a half years without a place to pick up prescriptions, Stowe once again has a pharmacy, and its no-frills layout just might be the model for how modern apothecaries cater to patients.

The Lamoille Health Pharmacy opened recently in the same Gale Farm Center location as Stowe’s last pharmacy, Heritage Drugs, which closed in the summer of 2015.

Christine Robinson

Christine Robinson is the new doctor running Lamoille Health Pharmacy in Stowe.

