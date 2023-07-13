To respond to the growing gap between their expenses and insurer’s reimbursements, Stowe Family Dentistry is no longer accepting any insurance, requiring customers to pay for services up front and chase repayment on their own.
Just one of a handful of dental providers in Lamoille County, the practice confirmed last week that it had recently changed its insurance policy to rule all insurance providers “out of network.” The practice will still coordinate with patients’ insurers and send relevant information about treatment but leave the patients to pursue reimbursement.
This change in policy is a necessary adjustment, said Jitka Matherly, a dentist at the practice. In the post-pandemic health care landscape, where insurers have been retreating from covering vital services, costs have gone up, but reimbursement rates haven’t risen commensurately.
The insurers essentially dictate the terms, Matherly said. She pointed to the American Dental Association’s class action lawsuit filed against Delta Dental, a major commercial provider of dental insurance in the Northeast. The suit, which is still ongoing, alleges that the insurer violated federal antitrust law by “allocating territories of operation and dividing the national market in order to restrict competition and reduce reimbursement amounts,” according to ADA News.
As the industry emerged from the pandemic lockdown in 2021, demand for waylaid dental care surged. A scarce labor market allowed qualified practitioners to demand a salary more in line with the rising cost of living. This was especially true in Vermont, where demand for skilled health care workers has outpaced supply. Dental access is also concentrated in relatively urban Chittenden County, where over one third of all dentists in Vermont are located.
In response to rising overhead costs, Matherly said Stowe Family Dentistry has been forced to demand payment for services rendered up front and leave patients to get their costs covered as best they can.
“It’s awful for patients, awful for us,” she said.
Jevin Carruth, who acquired the dental practice in Cambridge from David Solomon in 2022 and renamed it Pleasant Valley Dental Care, has been getting calls from a new wave of prospective patients — an exodus from Stowe Family Dentistry looking for a new dentist rather than handle insurance claims on their own — and is currently booking appointments into next year.
He still accepts Delta Dental but considers no other insurance to be in-network, and does see a few Medicaid patients, but considers it essentially charity since the reimbursement from the public insurer is so low.
While Carruth still accepts a single insurer, he’s feeling the same market pressures as the Stowe practice and sympathized with the policy.
“The temptation is great to drop Delta, just like Stowe Family did,” he said. “It’s something that some offices have aspired to because of the headaches inherent in dealing with Delta and other insurance companies being in-network providers. When they see signs that they can actually afford to go completely out of network, that’s the dream of a lot of dentists and practice owners.”
Like Matherly, he pointed to the same industry pressures and inadequate rates of reimbursement as the causes for this growing alienation between doctors and insurers.
“We’re bound to insurance companies like Delta, who really do not keep reimbursements in line with what the rest of the economy is requiring. Suddenly, we’re in this position where our overhead is skyrocketing, and our reimbursements are not increasing. That’s why you see virtually no private offices that accept Medicaid in Vermont and most other states,” Carruth said.
As of July 1, the state’s Medicaid reimbursement will cover up to 75 percent of commercial dental rates for adults, a 50 percent jump in the insurers’ reimbursement rate, with an increased cap on dental expenditures.
As a federally qualified health center, Lamoille Health Family Dentistry in Morristown enjoys a higher rate of reimbursement than private practices, and Lamoille Health Partners executive Stuart May pledged that the nonprofit practice would maintain a policy of flexibility to ensure cost wasn’t a barrier to necessary dental care but acknowledged the challenges.
“No matter if it’s a governmental payer — Medicare or Medicaid — or commercial, dental benefits, in my opinion, have never really been totally robust,” May said.
