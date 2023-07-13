Stowe Family Dentistry

To respond to the growing gap between their expenses and insurer’s reimbursements, Stowe Family Dentistry is no longer accepting any insurance, requiring customers to pay for services up front and chase repayment on their own.

Just one of a handful of dental providers in Lamoille County, the practice confirmed last week that it had recently changed its insurance policy to rule all insurance providers “out of network.” The practice will still coordinate with patients’ insurers and send relevant information about treatment but leave the patients to pursue reimbursement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.