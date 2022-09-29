Jackie Pratt is the new general manager of the Stowe Electric Department.
She succeeds Ellen Burt, who has been general manager for 18 years.
Pratt comes to Stowe from another municipally owned and operated electric distribution utility in New England, Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations in Massachusetts, where she currently serves as director of advocacy and customer experience.
Pratt received a master’s degree in sustainable business from Green Mountain College in Poultney, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Clark University in Worcester, Mass.
“The Stowe Electric Commission was looking for a candidate capable of leading it through a period in which electric utilities need to support their customers in reducing their carbon footprint, while still providing electric service economically and reliably,” said Dick Marron, chair of commission, who added that the commission is optimistic that the Stowe community will continue to be well-served under Pratt’s leadership.
Pratt added, “As a municipal utility, it is imperative that the Stowe Electric have an eye on fiscal, environmental and community responsibilities to best meet the needs of ratepayers. I look forward to steering it through the major electric industry transformation that is currently underway, while cultivating a culture of teamwork and innovation.”
Pratt starts her new job Oct. 17.
