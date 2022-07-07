The concept for Stowe Dough came in the early days of the pandemic, when Brandon Tindal and Maurizio Odermatt were both looking for something new in the wake of worldwide disruption.
Odermatt had just been laid off from his job as executive baker at Trapp Family Lodge and was commiserating with his friend in his kitchen when Tindal reached for a pile of day-old doughnuts his friend had made.
Despite not being fresh, Tindal compared their quality to that of Krispy Kreme’s confections, high praise from a North Carolina native. He urged his friend to join him in addressing their adopted Vermont town’s lack of a dedicated doughnut purveyor and Stowe Dough was born.
Over the last two years, as the world reopened, Stowe Dough has spread its yeasty gospel through farmers market appearances and vendor deals at local establishments like Round Hearth Cafe and The Pantry at Spruce Peak.
Tindal and Odermatt have relied on word of mouth, both old fashioned and digital, to generate buzz around their doughnuts. A growing and dedicated social media following has helped and it doesn’t hurt that the doughnuts are imminently photogenic.
Take “The Homer,” a strawberry-glazed donut with rainbow sprinkles so reminiscent of its cartoon inspiration that it could’ve been plucked right out of a TV set. Stowe Dough also regularly serves vanilla and maple-glazed donuts along with a powdered and jelly-filled Berliner.
After a few years on the culinary margins, Tindal got the scoop on Wildflower’s departure from the Grey Fox Inn on the Mountain Road earlier this year and pounced, knowing that commercial space in Stowe is few and far between.
If all the permits are approved in a timely fashion, Stowe Dough hopes to open for business in August. Though it will initially be a site for doughnut sale and production, Tindal knows the space deserves to be used for much more than just a storefront and eventually plans to expand to weekend brunch service.
“We would love to have a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar,” Tindal said.
“I’m from the South, so my favorite brunch dishes consist of things like chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits, which you don’t really see in Vermont at all because it’s a southern dish.”
Wildflower wilts
Despite opening to much fanfare last summer and with plans to open a speakeasy bar in its basement, the Wildflower restaurant at the Grey Fox Inn was not, it appears, a perennial.
After departing in April, the restaurant has now revised its stated intent by indicating that its “Vermont pop-up” had ended and urging the curious to stay tuned for their “next destination announcement,” despite its owners never indicating anything but long-term intentions while the restaurant was open.
SVT Hospitality, the limited liability company that owned the Wildflower, has been terminated.
Neither David Cid nor Darnell Holguin could be reached for comment, but Nicole Deslandes, a manager at the Grey Fox, said that the restaurant departed due to staffing issues, not because it faced financial trouble.
