Stowe Country Homes is the latest hospitality business to partner with Stowe Land Trust to help ensure the conservation group’s success.
For 10 years, the land trust’s hospitality partners have given visitors to Stowe an easy way to give back. For every night’s stay with one of the partners, a $1 donation goes to the land trust to support its work to conserve farm, forest and recreation lands for the Stowe area community.
“Our guests come here to experience our area’s unique charm and character, four-season outdoor recreation opportunities and beautiful landscapes,” Stowe Country Homes owner Alison Karosas said. “Giving them a chance to help conserve what they love about Stowe by supporting the land trust is an obvious choice, and a great extension of our holistic sustainability mission.”
Collectively, guests staying with partner establishments have contributed more than $350,000 to the land trust’s conservation programs and projects since 2012.
Other partners include Topnotch Resort & Spa, Trapp Family Lodge, Stowehof and the Lodge at Spruce Peak.
