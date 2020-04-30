The Stowe Area Realty Group at KW Vermont-Stowe recently added three real estate agents: Dianne Laplante, Kathleen James and Steven Foster.
Laplante has more than 20 years of real estate experience in both sales and rentals. She was an auditor, town agent and on the planning commission in Westfield and a founding member of the Memphremagog Arts Collaborative, an artist-run gallery in Newport.
James has lived and worked in Stowe since 2015, selling and coordinating high-end corporate events and weddings at one of Stowe’s premier boutique resorts. “I have a passion for being a part of the biggest days of my clients’ lives and I bring that passion, organization and around-the-clock customer service to my clients as they embark on their real estate journey,” she said. In her free time, James enjoys hiking, fishing, skiing and being a mom.
Foster recently held the position of executive director with a private equity real estate holdings firm based in Stowe. There he managed a group of mixed-use properties and worked to help grow its portfolio. He comes to the Stowe group with a focus on commercial and investment properties. As a nationally licensed EMT, Foster volunteers as a member of Morristown’s rescue squad and is a member of the Morristown Planning Council.