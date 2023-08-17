As vacation hotspots around the world push back against unfettered post-pandemic tourism, Stowe finds itself also contemplating how to make sure the local community keeps its identity with more people coming to visit.
The Stowe Town Plan, which is in the very early stages of an update, will likely include sections dealing with topics such as sustainable tourism, climate migration, land acknowledgment and the evermore important trio of diversity, equity and inclusion.
In the meantime, the Stowe Area Association has rolled out a new mission that incorporates many of those same ideals.
The association, which over the decades has evolved from a vacation booking group to a destination marketing group and now a self-described “destination leadership organization,” recently announced a new vision “in response to the growing need to balance the local visitor economy with the well-being of the community.”
The three-year strategic vision will focus on three areas:
• Destination stewardship: Striving to balance the needs of visitors, the environment and the local community.
• Sustainability: Ensuring the long-term success of SAA and its staff through sustainable practices.
• Membership growth: Attracting new members and enhancing existing members’ engagement by providing valuable programs, services and benefits.
“SAA’s dedication to inclusivity is reflected in its declaration of inclusion, affirming the association’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for all individuals,” the association stated in the July 28 announcement, adding that it “strives to foster a welcoming and inclusive travel destination and community, regardless of ethnicity, culture, gender identity, sexual orientation, racial background or ability.’
Acknowledging there’s lots of work still to do, the association said it is “committed to leading these conversations, along with the Town of Stowe, to cultivate a community where everyone feels welcome.”
Stowe, arguably more than most Vermont communities, is at first glance, a white and wealthy community. Town leaders said that made it even more important to make people who don’t fall into those two categories feel welcome.
The selectboard last year adopted a declaration of inclusivity and did so with comparative gusto — where other Vermont towns opted for boilerplate statements or quibbled about whether they’d paint themselves into a box, Stowe added elements, such as family status, to its statement based on community input. It also differed from other towns in its refutation of discrimination.
Here’s Stowe’s declaration in its entirety:
“The Town of Stowe welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, family status, age, or ability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town of Stowe has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
McKee Macdonald, president of the Stowe Area Association’s board of trustees and co-owner of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, highlighted the organization’s evolution and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, saying as the organization “has evolved” it has welcomed and given voice to a more diverse membership.
Donald Jones, co-owner of Brass Lantern Inn, praised Stowe Area’s new vision, saying, “As a gay couple raising Black kids, our family also appreciates and supports the association’s efforts to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment in Stowe for all people.”
