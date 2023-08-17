As vacation hotspots around the world push back against unfettered post-pandemic tourism, Stowe finds itself also contemplating how to make sure the local community keeps its identity with more people coming to visit.

The Stowe Town Plan, which is in the very early stages of an update, will likely include sections dealing with topics such as sustainable tourism, climate migration, land acknowledgment and the evermore important trio of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.