Stowe-based Harry Hunt Architects has netted two prominent awards from the Vermont Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
The institute announced the recipients of its 2022 Excellence in Architecture Design Awards program at its annual meeting on Dec. 9. Five projects were chosen for demonstrating excellence in design this year.
Hunt garnered one Merit Award in the single-family residential category for Stowe’s Black & Light House, where the owners envisioned a full-time residence that would be comforting to live in, well thought-out to balance the practical with the aesthetically intriguing and designed to work in harmony with its surroundings.
The firm also received a Citation Award in the single-family residential category for House at Kingdom Farm in Burke. Completed in December 2021 in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, this residence is part of a quintessential, rural Vermont landscape including open meadows, wooded hillsides, ridgelines and agrarian structures on adjacent Kingdom Farm.
Conceptually, House at Kingdom Farm is designed to be an integral component of a rural landscape yet avoids a literal or nostalgic conformance to the farm or Vermont vernacular precedent. Instead, it adopts a casual conformance to precedent while including fresh architectural expressions. It considers massing, materiality, and environmental sustainability.
Awards were given at three levels: honor (first), merit (second) and citation (third).
Details and images for each of the above projects can be found at bit.ly/3VZAb47. A traveling exhibition of the winning projects and all the 2022 entries will be on display throughout the state during 2023.
Other awards include the Honor Award in the single-family residential category to Birdseye for Terrapin in Woodstock, and a Merit Award in historic preservation to Centerline Architects and Planners for The Barn at Bennington College in Bennington. The Merit Award in the commercial and institutional category was awarded to Freeman French Freeman for Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Laboratory in Randolph.
AIA Vermont is the Vermont Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.