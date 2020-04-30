Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate in Stowe and its agents have earned the Premier Office Gold designation from Coldwell Banker International.
Fewer than 10 percent of all Coldwell Banker offices earn the award; Coldwell Banker Carlson has won it eight years in a row.
The award honors high-level teamwork and excellence across the entire office.
In addition, the agency’s Meg Kauffman earned the International President’s Elite award; Jeff Beattie received the International Diamond Society award; Shauna Larson received the International Sterling Society award; and The Smith Macdonald Group, consisting of Peggy Smith, McKee Macdonald and Maggie Macdonald, received the International President's Elite Team award.