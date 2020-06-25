The Spruce Peak complex at Stowe Mountain Resort has established Spruce Peak Cares, an initiative to support charitable organizations that are helping Stowe and Vermont to get through the coronavirus crisis and recover afterward.
“Our goal is to raise $100,000 for local charities dedicated to providing support to kids, family, and community across Stowe and Vermont,” said Kendal Daiger, director of marketing at Spruce Peak.
Spruce Peak has partnered with six organizations for 2020: Vermont Foodbank, Meals on Wheels, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, United Way of Lamoille County, Helen Day Art Center and the North Country Animal League.
Through the end of the year, Spruce Peak is pledging 20 percent of select lodging packages, gift cards, and special program sales to local charities and organizations dedicated to helping Vermonters in need.
“A strong and supportive community is essential to navigating the challenging times of our ever-changing world,” said Sam Gaines, president of Spruce Peak Realty.
“That is why we are launching Spruce Peak Cares — our new initiative to engage Spruce Peak owners, members, guests, and colleagues in supporting organizations that make a difference and impact positive change throughout the Stowe and Vermont community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.