Seth Soloway is the new executive director of Spruce Peak Arts.
His selection was the culmination of a competitive nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group, hired by the art group’s board.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:46 am
He replaces interim director Elliot Fox.
“I look forward to joining your beautiful community, sharing my vision, and together with the staff and board providing access to the finest art and artists in the world,” Soloway said in a press release. “Your passion for the arts is imbued in the warmth and enthusiasm I feel everywhere I have gone in and around the heart of Stowe, Vermont.”
Board president Dianne Matukaitis Brown said Soloway’s selection represents “an exciting investment in the future of Spruce Peak Arts.”
Soloway comes to Stowe from Nashville where he spent the last three years as associate dean for presenting and external relations at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music.
During his time at Vanderbilt, he established a performing arts center team and systems, restructured and renovated marketing and branding and oversaw $3.5 million in renovations. Prior to his time in Nashville, Soloway served as the director of the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College in Westchester, N.Y.
Some of his accomplishments there include the execution of the art center’s 40th anniversary, overseeing the naming and subsequent renovation of the Pepsico Theater and being named Westchester County’s top cultural organization in 2018.
He has served as the artistic director for Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts, associate to Broadway producer Marc Routh and director of booking for Off-Broadway Booking.
After graduate school Soloway and his wife resurrected the old West Shore Train Station in Newburgh, N.Y., turning it into the Railroad Playhouse.
He attended LaGuardia High School of Music, Art and Performing Arts where he studied theater arts as an acting major. Upon graduation, Solway moved on to Marymount Manhattan College where he graduated with a Bachelor in Theatre Arts with a concentration in stage directing. He earned his master’s degree from Brooklyn College.
