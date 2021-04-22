The Spruce Peak Arts Center Foundation has five new board members.
Andrew Chmura, Jeff Clarke, Sam Gaines, Dean Goodermote and Rich Miller, all of Stowe, have joined the board.
Chmura is president of Grand Slam Tennis Tours, a global tourism company specializing in travel and event management at major tennis events around the world, partner of Topnotch Management, a sports agency specializing in athlete representation and events, and a partner at Stowe Mountain Rentals.
Clarke co-owns Edelweiss, a small business that celebrates the integral role that Vermont’s family and individual food and beverage entrepreneurs have in translating the uniqueness of place into industry leadership and innovation.
Gaines is managing director of AIG Global Real Estate Investment Corp. and serves as president of Mt. Mansfield Company, which owns various real estate and hospitality assets throughout Stowe, including Spruce Peak.
Goodermote spent his career with early-stage software companies, and has also been active on boards and committees with many non-profits, including Berklee College of Music, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, New England Aquarium and US Ski and Snowboard Association.
Miller is a lifelong entrepreneur and musician. Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of OpenTempo, a local Vermont healthcare IT startup, which was acquired by QGenda in 2019.
