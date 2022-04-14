Spruce Peak Arts has hired a director of development.
The arts organization has also made several staff promotions, elected a new slate of board officers and welcomed three trustees.
Katya Luchanskaya, the organization’s new development director, is an arts non-profit professional with over 14 years of experience. She has worked in institutional and individual fundraising at top arts institutions, including BRIC Arts Media, Prototype Festival, Cal Performances at University of California, Berkeley, MacDowell Colony and New York Philharmonic.
She has also worked as a grant maker at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. An erstwhile pianist, Katya received her bachelor’s degree in music and Russian studies from Bucknell University and a master’s in music history from Hunter College, City University of New York.
Longtime Stowe resident and finance manager at Spruce Peak Arts, Linda Hunter has been promoted to the position of deputy director, handling all things finance, facility, services, human resources — all things operational.
Development and marketing associate Hayley Fien becomes marketing manager June 1 after two years of professional development and increasing responsibility. She will now be the lead contact for all press, publicity and public relations activity.
Julianne Nickerson, most recently director of education and services, has been promoted to director of education, and will dedicate her time to fostering deeper community and education outreach in the surrounding area and beyond. Her focus will allow the nonprofit to expand and grow current education and community outreach programs.
The board of trustees has named its new officers, including Lisa Hagerty, board chair, Dianne Brown, vice chair, Mirza Cavalic, secretary, and Barry Pius, treasurer. The three new board members are Cavalic, Lisa McGovern and Jill Witten.
