Smugglers’ Notch Resort is reopening on Friday.
It’s been closed since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
The resort said it’s been working on ways to offer a vast array of socially responsible recreation activities for families.
The Smuggs lineup includes pools, waterparks, guided hikes, nearly 20 miles of mountain bike trails, and world-class disc golf courses. Food and beverage operations on-resort provide plenty of dining options while staying within the restrictions for distancing and preparation.
Smugglers’ will employ about 400 men and women from the area, and has strict protocols for training and executing cleaning operations dubbed “Keep Smuggs Shining.”
Information: smuggs.com.
